Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chase Parkway Memorial - Waterbury 430 Chase Parkway Waterbury , CT 06708 (203)-574-1313 Service 9:30 AM Service St. John’s Episcopal Church 16 Church Street Waterbury , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Margaret Henrietta (Davis) Young, 93, left her earthly family to join her heavenly family on November 28, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Rev. Harold A. Young who passed away in 2004. Margaret was born in Tuskegee, Alabama on June 28, 1926, daughter of the late Dr. Harvey F. and Margaret (Carey) Davis. Margaret received her B.A. in English from Boston University, where she also pursued her Master's degree. After her studies at Boston University, Margaret taught elementary school in Philadelphia, Pensylvania. During this time, she met her husband, Rev. Harold A. Young, who was attending Philadelphia Divinity School at the time. Once Harold and Margaret married, their commitment to the Episcopal ministry led them to various parishes across the country before they settled in New York, first at St. Phillips Episcopal Church in Harlem, and then to Trinity Episcopal Church in Mount Vernon, where Harold was Rector. As semi-retirees, they continued to work at St. Anne's Church in Annapolis, Maryland. During their time in New York, Margaret reared their children, cared for her parents, worked for the Episcopal Diocese of New York, taught piano to local children, was the church organist, a choir director, the church administrator, and founded a very successful afterschool tutoring program at Trinity Episcopal Church. Margaret was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incoprorated and Jack and Jill of America, where she was President of the Metropolitan New York City Chapter, and the Westchester County Chapter. Margaret enjoyed time with family and friends and was recognized as a fierce and tenacious pinochle player and bowler. Margaret leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Harold Young of New Rochelle, NY; Margaret J. Young (Peter Hurst), of Newton, MA; Edgar C. Young, II (LoriBeth), of Waterbury, CT; two grandchildren, Jason H. Young and Pearl E. Young, and four great-grandchildren, Natalie, Dominic, Charlotte, and Logan Young. Margaret was predeceased by her brother, Harvey F. Davis, a son, Harvey F. Young, and a grandson, Brian F. Young. Margaret was also predeceased by her beloved Bishon Frise, Puff. Arrangements: A blessing of Margaret's cremains will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 16 Church Street, Waterbury, CT on December 22, 2019 immediately following the 9:30 am service. A memorial service will be held in Annapolis, MD at a later time. Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: St. Anne's Church Cemetary Guild Church Circle Annapolis, MD, 21401 For more info or to send e-condolences visit:

Mrs. Margaret Henrietta (Davis) Young, 93, left her earthly family to join her heavenly family on November 28, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Rev. Harold A. Young who passed away in 2004. Margaret was born in Tuskegee, Alabama on June 28, 1926, daughter of the late Dr. Harvey F. and Margaret (Carey) Davis. Margaret received her B.A. in English from Boston University, where she also pursued her Master's degree. After her studies at Boston University, Margaret taught elementary school in Philadelphia, Pensylvania. During this time, she met her husband, Rev. Harold A. Young, who was attending Philadelphia Divinity School at the time. Once Harold and Margaret married, their commitment to the Episcopal ministry led them to various parishes across the country before they settled in New York, first at St. Phillips Episcopal Church in Harlem, and then to Trinity Episcopal Church in Mount Vernon, where Harold was Rector. As semi-retirees, they continued to work at St. Anne's Church in Annapolis, Maryland. During their time in New York, Margaret reared their children, cared for her parents, worked for the Episcopal Diocese of New York, taught piano to local children, was the church organist, a choir director, the church administrator, and founded a very successful afterschool tutoring program at Trinity Episcopal Church. Margaret was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incoprorated and Jack and Jill of America, where she was President of the Metropolitan New York City Chapter, and the Westchester County Chapter. Margaret enjoyed time with family and friends and was recognized as a fierce and tenacious pinochle player and bowler. Margaret leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Harold Young of New Rochelle, NY; Margaret J. Young (Peter Hurst), of Newton, MA; Edgar C. Young, II (LoriBeth), of Waterbury, CT; two grandchildren, Jason H. Young and Pearl E. Young, and four great-grandchildren, Natalie, Dominic, Charlotte, and Logan Young. Margaret was predeceased by her brother, Harvey F. Davis, a son, Harvey F. Young, and a grandson, Brian F. Young. Margaret was also predeceased by her beloved Bishon Frise, Puff. Arrangements: A blessing of Margaret's cremains will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 16 Church Street, Waterbury, CT on December 22, 2019 immediately following the 9:30 am service. A memorial service will be held in Annapolis, MD at a later time. Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: St. Anne's Church Cemetary Guild Church Circle Annapolis, MD, 21401 For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close