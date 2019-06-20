The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
Margaret Herman It is with sadness that the family of Margaret Herman announce her passing after a brief illness on Wednesday June 12, 2019. Margaret was a long-time active resident of Bowie, Maryland. Her family will receive friends Thursday June 20, 2019 at Beall Funeral Home 6512 NW Crain Highway (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD 20715, from 5pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am Friday June 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Chapel 16501 Annapolis Rd, Bowie, MD 20715. In lieu of flowers the family request that you honor Margaret by donating to the Bowie Food Pantry, 2614 Kenhill Drive, Suite 134, Bowie, MD 20715 or a charity of your choosing. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 20, 2019
