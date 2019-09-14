Margaret C. Herpel, age 78, born on May 5, 1941, formerly a long-time resident of Abingdon, Maryland, passed away at Bayleigh Chase Retirement Community in Easton, MD. on September 6, 2019. Margaret married the love of her life, John F. Herpel, Jr., in 1965. The couple settled in Abingdon where they raised their two daughters, Karen Haviland and Teresa Hall. Margaret was a proud grandmother to Courtney Haviland, Sean Haviland, Brendan Hall and Matthew Hall. She is survived by her sister, Anna Lee Barrow. Margaret touched the lives of all that knew her. Family and friends will gather at Christ the King Catholic Church (formerly, Holy Trinity Church), 7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie, MD. for a "Celebration of Life" on September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019