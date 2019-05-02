Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Hughes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Leishman Hughes, 76, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.Margaret was born in Washington, D.C. to the late Charles A. and Helen L. (Schwarm) Leishman Jr. She graduated from Sibley Nursing School in 1963 and spent a career in nursing, with her last decade at Annapolis Pediatrics. Mrs. Hughes was previously a member of Severna Park UM Church and currently a member of Avenue UM Church in Milford. At Avenue, Margaret ran the yard sale for the past 5 years and was very active in the Milford Community Food pantry through the church. Peggy also loved travelling by bus and by sea on several cruise lines.Margaret was lovingly known as, 'Trouble' and for her trademark flip-flops. She also loved her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and her 'adopted' kids. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen A. Leishman.She is survived by her husband, Lawrence E. Hughes; children Raymond (Terry) Hughes, Jennifer (Chris) Miller, and Rick (Kelly) Hughes; nephew, Neal Leishman; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 7-9 pm in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 am at Avenue UM Church, 20 N. Church St., Milford, DE 19963. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory can be made to: Milford Community Food Pantry, 20 N. Church St., Milford, DE 19963.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 2, 2019

