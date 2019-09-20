Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On September 17, 2019 Margaret Jeffrey Hatchard passed away at the age of 96. She was born on Jan. 11, 1923 in Pittsburgh PA to Margaret and Albert Jeffrey. On Sept. 6, 1943 she married Donald G. Hatchard and they raised 2 children, Philip and Leslie. She had a passion for gardening, knitting, and later in her life for golf, piano, painting and carving. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband and is survived by her children, Philip (Bonnie) and Leslie (Dave); her grandchildren, Jenny, Taylor, Courtney and Hatch; her great-grandchildren, Jeffrey, Maggie, Rhyan, Noah, Hudson, William, Anna and Hatcher and her 2 sisters, Anita and Janice. Her family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers at Ginger Cove for their compassionate care of our Mom. We love you Mom and pray you are at peace with the Lord.

