Margaret Ellen "Peggy" Ladd (nee Beck) of Ocean View, DE passed away on November 3, 2020 at the age of 75. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Fredrick A Ladd III. They made their life together living in Severna Park, MD for 30 years before she moved to Ocean View, DE in 2013. She had a successful career as a shock trauma nurse at University of Maryland Medical Center and later as a psychiatric nurse. She enjoyed a variety of hobbies including mahjong, bridge, walks on the beach, water aerobics, yoga, dancing, knitting and cooking and was a member of book clubs. She dedicated her time to volunteer work, giving to charity and had very memorable trips including Italy, Scotland, Ireland and more. She also reached the highest level as a Girl Scout. She loved her two cats, Dribbles and Taco. She is survived by her brother James Beck of Milton and sister Barbara Fallon of Ocean View. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



