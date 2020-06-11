Margaret Lewis
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Lee Lewis (nee Deberry) was born to the late Willis Deberry and late Ethel Mae Deberry (nee Wilkins) on April 15, 1947 in Angier, NC. Margaret was the third of four children. She has two older sisters, Peggy Burno and Rachel Ramos and was preceded in death by her younger brother, Calvin Deberry. Margaret departed this life quietly and peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Prince George's Hospital Center. Margaret retired in 2004 as a Budget Analyst for the Department of the Army after 30 years of service to the federal government. She was also highly active in the church. Margaret's husband, Ira L. Lewis, Jr. and son, Wayne D. Lewis, preceded her in death. Margaret leaves to cherish her memory nine children: Marianrique Adams (Steven) of York, PA, Ira Lewis, III (Michelle) of Fort Washington, MD, Marlina Lewis of Bristol, CT, Isaac Lewis of Mt. Rainier, MD, Micah Lewis of Capitol Heights, MD, Iris Lewis of Fort Washington, MD, Melonie Lewis of Odenton, MD, Ivanna Cole (Alonzo, Jr.) of Cary, NC, and Marquisa Williams (Oluwaseun) of Upper Marlboro, MD, fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two Godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved