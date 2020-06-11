Margaret Lee Lewis (nee Deberry) was born to the late Willis Deberry and late Ethel Mae Deberry (nee Wilkins) on April 15, 1947 in Angier, NC. Margaret was the third of four children. She has two older sisters, Peggy Burno and Rachel Ramos and was preceded in death by her younger brother, Calvin Deberry. Margaret departed this life quietly and peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Prince George's Hospital Center. Margaret retired in 2004 as a Budget Analyst for the Department of the Army after 30 years of service to the federal government. She was also highly active in the church. Margaret's husband, Ira L. Lewis, Jr. and son, Wayne D. Lewis, preceded her in death. Margaret leaves to cherish her memory nine children: Marianrique Adams (Steven) of York, PA, Ira Lewis, III (Michelle) of Fort Washington, MD, Marlina Lewis of Bristol, CT, Isaac Lewis of Mt. Rainier, MD, Micah Lewis of Capitol Heights, MD, Iris Lewis of Fort Washington, MD, Melonie Lewis of Odenton, MD, Ivanna Cole (Alonzo, Jr.) of Cary, NC, and Marquisa Williams (Oluwaseun) of Upper Marlboro, MD, fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two Godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store