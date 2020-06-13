Margaret Lewis Eversfield, 79, a resident of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and former resident of Dunkirk, MD, passed away June 9, 2020. Margaret was born October 25, 1940 in Upper Marlboro, MD to Margaret E. (Sweeney) and Thomas P. Lewis II. She was raised in Upper Marlboro on her family's farm, and graduated from Frederick Sasscer High School in 1958. She was employed as a secretary with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where she was secretary to the head of the USDA Research Service, and retired with over 35 years of service. She was previously married to William L. Windsor, and married William O. "Bill" Eversfield May 2, 1980. She and Bill lived on their farm in Dunkirk where they raised strawberries and mums, and operated a produce stand for many years, which she continued after Bill's death in 2004. Margaret was an active member of Friendship U. M. Church, NARFE, and was a supporter of SCAN food bank. She loved shopping, and spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Bill, brothers Buck, Walter, Johnny, Frankie and Joe Lewis, and her sisters Betty Dent and Cecilia Moore. She is survived by a daughter Janet L. Schmidt of Friendship, grandchildren Tina Lott and husband Michael Thomas, and Larry Lott and wife Victoria, both of Lusby; great-grandchildren Kevin, Alissa, Jonathon, Leigha, Tyler, Katie and Kolton; a brother Tom Lewis, and sisters Linda McMillan, Barbara Bell, Helen Marth, Ann Howerton, Mary Williams, and Kathryn Bradshaw. Private services are by Rausch Funeral Home, P.A. Interment St. James' Parish Cemetery. Contributions in Margaret's name may be made to Friendship UM Church. Visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 13, 2020.