Margaret "Peggy" Mary Askins, 83, of Pasadena, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born January 30, 1936 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late James and Margaret Kunkel. Peggy worked as a claims adjuster for different insurance companies for many years. Peggy was a member of the Patapsco River Power Squadron as an anchorette, and was also a lifetime member of American Legion Post 40. She loved to be around the water, you could often find her swimming, boating, crabbing or fishing, she was also known as a social butterfly. Peggy is predeceased by her husband Robert D. Askins who she married in 1988, she is survived by her beloved daughter Patricia (Jack) Stewart, her granddaughter, Ashley (Colyn) Riordan, her grandsons, Daniel and Noah Stewart, her great-grandchildren, Aaron Towers, Cyler, Adlyn "Tootie", Calley Riordan and Colt Stewart, and her loving caregiver of 5 years, Josefina Luciano. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral Home, 1 2nd Avenue SW (at Crain Hwy) in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on Friday January 31st from 3-5 PM & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 10:0 AM at Our Lady of the Chesapeake at 8325 Ventnor Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122. For more infomation, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020