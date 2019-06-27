Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret M. Clarke. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, June 24, 2019 following a brief illness, Meg passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 76. Meg was born on May 30, 1943 and raised in the Baltimore area. While attending Washington College in Chestertown, MD she met and married Ernest (Ernie) Clarke of Annapolis, MD. They were married for forty years when he passed away in 2003. Meg's career spanned several industries including financial services (Annapolis Federal Savings & Loan), Office Depot Printing Services, and the Capital Gazette Newspaper from which she retired. For many years Meg was actively involved with the National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), the Maryland State Rifle & Pistol Association (MSRPA), Anne Arundel Fish & Game Conservation Association and the Friends of the National Rifle Association of Anne Arundel County (FoNRA). Meg resided at Atria Manresa in Annapolis at the time of her death, and is survived by her father, Alfred Marston of Akin, South Carolina, her brother Lawrence Marston of Marysville, Tennessee, two half sisters, Sally Catherine Healy of Baltimore, Maryland and Ellen Bakos of Waldport, Oregon, her daughters, Lisa Clarke Howell of Portland, Oregon, Wendy Clarke Baldwin of Crofton, Maryland and Vicki Clarke Harris of Middletown, Pennsylvania, four grandchildren: Matthew Clarke Baldwin, Alexander James Baldwin, Brian Joseph Baldwin and Emma Luz Harris, as well as four step sisters, a niece and three nephews. Meg's first great-grandchild is due in July, 2019. Friends are invited to gather at John M. Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis on Saturday, June 29th. Visitation is at 2 pm with a brief service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the NRA for Anne Arundel County, or Seasons Hospice. An online guest book is available at

On Monday, June 24, 2019 following a brief illness, Meg passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 76. Meg was born on May 30, 1943 and raised in the Baltimore area. While attending Washington College in Chestertown, MD she met and married Ernest (Ernie) Clarke of Annapolis, MD. They were married for forty years when he passed away in 2003. Meg's career spanned several industries including financial services (Annapolis Federal Savings & Loan), Office Depot Printing Services, and the Capital Gazette Newspaper from which she retired. For many years Meg was actively involved with the National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), the Maryland State Rifle & Pistol Association (MSRPA), Anne Arundel Fish & Game Conservation Association and the Friends of the National Rifle Association of Anne Arundel County (FoNRA). Meg resided at Atria Manresa in Annapolis at the time of her death, and is survived by her father, Alfred Marston of Akin, South Carolina, her brother Lawrence Marston of Marysville, Tennessee, two half sisters, Sally Catherine Healy of Baltimore, Maryland and Ellen Bakos of Waldport, Oregon, her daughters, Lisa Clarke Howell of Portland, Oregon, Wendy Clarke Baldwin of Crofton, Maryland and Vicki Clarke Harris of Middletown, Pennsylvania, four grandchildren: Matthew Clarke Baldwin, Alexander James Baldwin, Brian Joseph Baldwin and Emma Luz Harris, as well as four step sisters, a niece and three nephews. Meg's first great-grandchild is due in July, 2019. Friends are invited to gather at John M. Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis on Saturday, June 29th. Visitation is at 2 pm with a brief service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the NRA for Anne Arundel County, or Seasons Hospice. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close