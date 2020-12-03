1/
Margaret M. Quarto
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret M. Quarto, age 96, of Bowie, Maryland passed away on November 30, 2020. Born September 9, 1924 to the late George and Veronica Mizisko. Marge was the sixth child of seven children. Upon graduating from St. Clair High School in Pennsylvania, she accepted a stenographic position in Washington, D.C. in 1942 with the Navy Department. She held various secretarial and administrative positions during her 24-year career with the Department of Defense. Marge and her husband James married in 1959 and both liked dancing and traveling, especially the 29 enjoyable cruises throughout Europe and the Caribbean. Marge was predeceased by her husband in 1998; her grandson, Jeffrey Brubaker; and her six siblings. She is survived by her stepson, Ronald Quarto (Pat); stepdaughter, Sheila Brubaker (Roger); step-granddaughter, Tanya Bingham (James); step-grandson, Ronald Quarto (Maria); and two great-granddaughters, Hannah Rose and Taylor; two great-grandsons, Trey and Brandon. Also nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Chapel, Bowie, Maryland. Interment Arlington Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21211. Online condolences may be made at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 1, 2020
Our dearest condolences at this time of sorrow. I will miss getting your Christmas card with a little message of how you were feeling and sending well wishes to me and my family. You were always the first card to come. May you RIP. I hope you are dancing with Uncle Jim.❤
Nancy and Felix Gonzalez
Family
December 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person and aunt. We will love you and miss you always. Rest in Peace, Aunt Margie. Our prayers are with all of you. Love Donna, Tony, and Antonio.
Donna Pica
Family
December 1, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all my relatives and my Aunt Margie's friends. She is up in heaven with my Uncle Jim slow dancing. They are a fantastic couple and I am sure they are happy to be re-united in heaven. God Bless You, Aunt Margie ! I will always remember your great smile.

Love Your-Nephew,
Michael Mizisko
Lawrenceville, Georgia
Michael Mizisko
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved