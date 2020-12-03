Margaret M. Quarto, age 96, of Bowie, Maryland passed away on November 30, 2020. Born September 9, 1924 to the late George and Veronica Mizisko. Marge was the sixth child of seven children. Upon graduating from St. Clair High School in Pennsylvania, she accepted a stenographic position in Washington, D.C. in 1942 with the Navy Department. She held various secretarial and administrative positions during her 24-year career with the Department of Defense. Marge and her husband James married in 1959 and both liked dancing and traveling, especially the 29 enjoyable cruises throughout Europe and the Caribbean. Marge was predeceased by her husband in 1998; her grandson, Jeffrey Brubaker; and her six siblings. She is survived by her stepson, Ronald Quarto (Pat); stepdaughter, Sheila Brubaker (Roger); step-granddaughter, Tanya Bingham (James); step-grandson, Ronald Quarto (Maria); and two great-granddaughters, Hannah Rose and Taylor; two great-grandsons, Trey and Brandon. Also nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Chapel, Bowie, Maryland. Interment Arlington Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21211. Online condolences may be made at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store