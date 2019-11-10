Guest Book View Sign Service Information Woods Memorial Presbyterian 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Severna Park, MD 21146 Memorial service 3:00 PM Woods Memorial Church 611 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd. Severna Park , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret H. MacFarlane born in Kilbirnie, Scotland August 25, 1927 passed away October 22, 2019 in St. Augustine, FL surrounded by her family. She came to the U.S. in 1953 and married her late husband, John, eventually settling in Severna Park, MD where she resided for 46 years before moving to St. Augustine 2 years ago to be near family. She was a faithful member of Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church for 46 years where she sang in the adult choir, played hand bells, was a past Deacon, volunteer and participant in many missions of Woods Church. She enjoyed playing golf with the Eisenhower ladies league until age 89 and other hobbies were knitting, reading, painting, and needlepoint. She was a past member of the Robert Burns Society. She retired from Nationwide Insurance Company in 1991 after more than 20 years as a legal secretary in their Annapolis office. She is predeceased by her husband, John, parents William and Mary Lennox, sisters Jean and Wilmar Lennox. She leaves behind a son George MacFarlane of Newnan, GA, daughter Sandra (Bob) Worgan of St. Augustine, FL, brother Gordon (Jeannie) Lennox of Albuquerque, NM, many nieces, nephews, wonderful friends and 4 very special Granddogs that she loved. A memorial service will be held Tuesday November 12th 3:00 pm at Woods Memorial Church, 611 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., Severna Park, MD with a reception following the service. Those wishing to make a donation in her honor may do so to Woods Church Memorial Fund designated for music.

