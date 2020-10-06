Margaret Mary Brown (nee Cahalane), passed away on September 30, 2020. She was born to Margaret (nee Mahoney) and Dennis Cahalane on August 8, 1944 in Boston, MA, where she was also raised. Margaret married her loving husband of 54 years, Thomas L. Brown, on September 17, 1966. They moved to Brockton, MA and later, Arlington, VA. They also spent some time living in Frankfurt, Germany, Wiesbaden, Germany, and most recently resided in Annapolis, MD. Margaret worked for the Central Intelligence Agency, IIT Research and was a dedicated member of the St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church She is survived by her husband, Thomas L. Brown, of Annapolis, MD; sons, Paul Brown, of Annapolis, MD and Peter Brown, of Pasadena, MD and two grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown is preceded in death by, brother, Thomas Cahalane, of Brockton, MA; sister, Mary Veronica Horne, of Scituate, MA; sister, Joan Ferry, of Scituate, MA; brother, Donald Cahalane, of Salem, NH; brother, Brendan Cahalane, of Sandwich, MA; brother, David Cahalane, of Hingham, MA; brother, Francis Cahalane, of Boston, MA. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church, 701 College Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21409. The burial will be held at a later date



