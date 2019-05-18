Margaret Lu (nee McLane) Miller, 93, passed away peacefully May 5, 2019 at the Marian Assisted Care Facility in Olney, Maryland, while surrounded by loving family. Born in Chicago, Illinois, the only child of the late David McLane and Luanna (Baker) McLane, she spent most of her adult life in Bowie MD. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, who was known for her enthusiastic laugh and her delicious chocolate chip cookies, both of which she distributed to all with abandon. She is survived by her five children, Pennie (Jim Holmes), William, Mark, Barry (Linda Lewis), and Eloise (Richard Arnold), eight grandchildren, Micah and Evan Holmes, Emily and Nicholas Miller, Cory Miller and Rhiannon Brown (David), Carrie and Jessica Arnold, and great-grandson Cameron Holmes. A celebration of her life will be held June 15th at 11 am at the Christian Community Presbyterian Church (3120 Belair Drive Bowie, Md). Expressions of sympathy can be made on line at the Robert A. Pumphrey funeral homes web site (https://www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com/). Her family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at Marian Assisted Living who went above and beyond to make the last five years of her life as comfortable and pleasant as possible. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Marian Assisted Living in Olney MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette from May 18 to May 23, 2019