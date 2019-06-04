Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Peggy" Perry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Ann "Peggy" Perry, long time resident of Crofton, MD, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 in her home after a long illness with dementia. She was born on July 20, 1940 in San Francisco, CA to Harold and Marie Stickel. Peggy's first job was working at Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco where she later met and married her husband Dave on August 15, 1964. This year would have been their 55th wedding anniversary. Peggy had lived in Crofton, MD for the past 50 years. She was very active with the Girl Scouts when her daughters were young, even being a Scout Leader. Peggy was an active volunteer in her community. She had volunteered in the school supply store at Crofton Woods Elementary School. Peggy also cared for patients at the Crofton Convalescent Center. She prepared meals for the food bank at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Peggy and her husband Dave spent many hours each week volunteering with Food Link in Annapolis, MD. For many years she was on a bowling league in Crofton. Peggy enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cross-stitch, gardening and traveling with her husband. Peggy is survived by her loving husband Dave, daughter Linda J. Myers (Keith) and daughter Pamela C. Perry, as well as two grandsons, Scott M. Myers (Daniela) and Taylor J. Myers, and one great granddaughter Monika N. Myers. She is survived by three sisters, Elaine D. Albedi, Paulette Y. Spraker and Claudette L. Longest, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Adel L. Pagone (Vic). In lieu of flowers, the family requests adonation in Peggy's name to .

Margaret Ann "Peggy" Perry, long time resident of Crofton, MD, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 in her home after a long illness with dementia. She was born on July 20, 1940 in San Francisco, CA to Harold and Marie Stickel. Peggy's first job was working at Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco where she later met and married her husband Dave on August 15, 1964. This year would have been their 55th wedding anniversary. Peggy had lived in Crofton, MD for the past 50 years. She was very active with the Girl Scouts when her daughters were young, even being a Scout Leader. Peggy was an active volunteer in her community. She had volunteered in the school supply store at Crofton Woods Elementary School. Peggy also cared for patients at the Crofton Convalescent Center. She prepared meals for the food bank at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Peggy and her husband Dave spent many hours each week volunteering with Food Link in Annapolis, MD. For many years she was on a bowling league in Crofton. Peggy enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cross-stitch, gardening and traveling with her husband. Peggy is survived by her loving husband Dave, daughter Linda J. Myers (Keith) and daughter Pamela C. Perry, as well as two grandsons, Scott M. Myers (Daniela) and Taylor J. Myers, and one great granddaughter Monika N. Myers. She is survived by three sisters, Elaine D. Albedi, Paulette Y. Spraker and Claudette L. Longest, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Adel L. Pagone (Vic). In lieu of flowers, the family requests adonation in Peggy's name to . Published in The Capital Gazette from June 4 to June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations