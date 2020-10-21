Margaret "Ruth" Queen, 85, passed away at home while comforted by her family on October 16, 2020. Ruth was born in Statesville, NC to Wesley Lawton Johns and Jessie Louise Johns (nee Jones), on June 10, 1935. She grew up and lived in the greater Baltimore area from the time she was seven years old until her death. With her husband Edgar she lived and raised a family in the Brooklyn Park area of Anne Arundel county for over 55 years until moving to Mount Airy, MD to live with her daughter and family in 2014. Ruth was proud that while raising her children, her home was a waystation for the kid's cousins and friends. She had a sweet personality and was loved by all who knew her. Ruth was an artist who loved to work in various drawing and painting media. After moving to Mount Airy, she loved to take painting classes at the Mount Airy Senior Center and made many friends there. The Senior Center displayed her paintings at the annual Howard County Fair, and she won several awards. Ruth is preceded in death by her beloved husband Edgar Queen and her sister Elsie Louise Allison. She is survived by her children, Bill Queen and his spouse Karen of Salisbury MD, Linda Benik and her spouse Tex of Brooklyn Park MD, Jim Queen and his spouse Bonnie of Pasadena MD, Candy Dixon and her spouse Bob of Brooklyn Park MD, and Fran Gibson and her spouse Wayne of Mount Airy MD; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A grave-side service will be held at Glen Haven cemetery in Glen Burnie, MD on October 21,2020 at 1:00 PM.



