Service Information
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park , MD 21146
(410)-647-2400
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park , MD 21146
Obituary

Margaret Ruth Wade "Peggy" of Annapolis, Maryland passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 of Cancer. Peggy was born on November 28, 1939 to the late Dorthy B. Bleuel and Llewellyn Williams in Wilkes Barre Pa. She later moved to Annapolis, Maryland. She was raised by her late mother Dorthy Bleuel and stepfather Frank "Whitey" Bleuel. Peggy was married to the late Leroy A. Wade Jr. on February 19, 1956. They had 5 children, the late Leroy A. Wade III, and survived by Wayne and Linda Wade of Annapolis, Maryland, Terry Tayloe of South Riding, Virginia, Lori and Jack Alton of Edgewater, Maryland and Robert and Laurie Wade of Cambridge, Maryland. She is also survived by 9 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. She was awaiting the birth of her 11th Great Grandchild in February. Peggy worked in the restaurant industry most of her adult life. Peggy enjoyed being around the water and had a lot of wonderful stories about the beach in Cape St. Claire and boating on the Magothy River. Some of her most memorable moments were spent eating crabs and swimming in the pool with her family, friends and pets. She had a wonderful sense of humor and had a joke for everyone she knew and met. Peggy's warm, loving heart, sense of humor and contagious laughter will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 12pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. In lieu of flowers contributions to Susan G. Komen Foundation or the S.P.C.A. of Annapolis would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at:

