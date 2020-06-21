Margaret Shirley Mae "Maggie" Edwards
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, June 19, 2020, of natural causes. She was born September 9, 1936 in Annapolis Maryland, to Anne and Valentin Eucare. Maggie was a faithful and devoted Christian and served our Lord as a Worldwide Women's Bible Study Fellowship leader in Annapolis for 34 years, and as a member and deacon of Christ Our Anchor Presbyterian Church of Arnold. Maggie was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Collison Lowe Edwards their sons Stacy and Scott. Survivors include her three children, Stewart Edwards (Diane) of Potomac, MD; Leslie Woolford (Gary) of Edgewater, MD; and Lori Burian (Kevin) of Clinton, TN.; five grandchildren, Angus Edwards of Cambridge, MD; Ella Edwards and Angie Edwards of Casper, WY; Christel Cosgrove of Midwest City, OK; and Lindsay Woolford of Edgewater, MD; and six greatgrandchildren, Dylan Katterhenry and Abel Cosgrove of Midwest City, OK; Aiden, Dominic, and Izaac Asbury, and Laylah Mitchell of Edgewater, MD. Public visitations 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 at Hardesty Funeral Home P.A., 12 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis MD. (Visitations will be limited to 25 persons at a time.) Private funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, at Hardesty Funeral Home P.A., with interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Maggie's name to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Service
11:00 AM
Hardesty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hardesty Funeral Home
12 Ridgely Avenue
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-263-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved