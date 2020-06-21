On Friday, June 19, 2020, of natural causes. She was born September 9, 1936 in Annapolis Maryland, to Anne and Valentin Eucare. Maggie was a faithful and devoted Christian and served our Lord as a Worldwide Women's Bible Study Fellowship leader in Annapolis for 34 years, and as a member and deacon of Christ Our Anchor Presbyterian Church of Arnold. Maggie was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Collison Lowe Edwards their sons Stacy and Scott. Survivors include her three children, Stewart Edwards (Diane) of Potomac, MD; Leslie Woolford (Gary) of Edgewater, MD; and Lori Burian (Kevin) of Clinton, TN.; five grandchildren, Angus Edwards of Cambridge, MD; Ella Edwards and Angie Edwards of Casper, WY; Christel Cosgrove of Midwest City, OK; and Lindsay Woolford of Edgewater, MD; and six greatgrandchildren, Dylan Katterhenry and Abel Cosgrove of Midwest City, OK; Aiden, Dominic, and Izaac Asbury, and Laylah Mitchell of Edgewater, MD. Public visitations 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 at Hardesty Funeral Home P.A., 12 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis MD. (Visitations will be limited to 25 persons at a time.) Private funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, at Hardesty Funeral Home P.A., with interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Maggie's name to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.