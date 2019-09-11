Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Spurgin. View Sign Service Information Davidsonville United Methodist 819 W Central Ave Davidsonville, MD 21035 (410) 798-5511 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Davidsonville United Methodist Church 819 Central Ave. Davidsonville , MD View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Davidsonville United Methodist Church 819 Central Ave. Davidsonville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Betty" Starlings Spurgin, 97, of Annapolis and formerly of Towson, MD passed away on September 7, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1922 in Baltimore to the late Joseph and Nena Starlings. Betty was a graduate of Eastern High School and the Bard Avon Secretarial School in Baltimore. She worked in administrative roles for both the IRS and Baltimore County Public Schools. After her retirement, Betty enjoyed volunteering, particularly at Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Davidsonville United Methodist Church. She also spent her days traveling, reading, cooking, sewing, rooting for the Orioles and most importantly spending time with her family. She took her grandchildren when they were young on special vacations that will be forever cherished. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband Charles D. Spurgin, Sr.; and her brother Joseph Starlings, Jr. She is survived by her three children, Barbara (Dan) Colacicco of Riva, Charles, Jr. (Leslie) Spurgin of Owego, NY, and Evelyn Spurgin (Gary Christopher) of Edgewater. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 3 PM at Davidsonville United Methodist Church, 819 Central Ave., Davidsonville, Md. Before the service there will be a memorial gathering at the church from 2 – 3 PM. Interment for Betty will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Davidsonville United Methodist Church. Condolence may be given at:

