Margaret "Penny" Taylor Margaret "Penny" Taylor, 90, passed away on April 29, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center of natural causes. Margaret Rosalie was born February 16, 1930 in Asheville North Carolina, daughter of Arvel Lee Farlow and Ruth Pauline Propest. She is survived by her sister Jean Hash of White Plains, Md., son Gregory Taylor of West River, grandson Evan Taylor, of Selby , Granddaugher Kelsey Taylor, V.A. , and Gregory Taylor, Jr. of North Carolina. She also has three great grandchildren, Scarlett Rose Taylor who shares her great grandmothers birthday and twin boys born three days before she passed Theodore and Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Taylor in 2002, her son Larry Taylor in 1998, her sister Annette Reed in 1996 and step-son Michael Taylor. Penny Taylor, an active Realtor for more than 40 years, was first woman president of the Anne Arundel Association of Realtors in 1979-1980. She was Realtor of the year in 1982 for Anne Arundel County. She started her real estate career in the early 70's with Eure Realty in Mayo. She was also the manager for Mann & Associates in Edgewater, manager for the National Real Estate Exchange in Annapolis, manager for the Severna Park office of O'Conor, Piper & Flynn, and before her retirement manager for the Coldwell Banker office in Annapolis. She also worked at Mt. Vernon Realty. Even after her retirement she loved to help other Realtors with her knowledge of the business from her home on Brick House Creek in North Selby. Her first home on the original Beech Drive Blvd. was oldest home in the area. Unfortunately that home caught fire and Penny and husband Joe had to rebuild on the same lot in North Selby, now called Branhum Rd. She loved to sit on her waterfront deck and watch the deer and the Blue Herons on the western side of creek. Her favorite bird was the Chesapeake Bay Seagull, which she knew watched over her son Larry, a tugboat captain on the bay. She loved flowers and plants and especially her favorite fig tree, which produced real tasty figs every year. A celebration of her life will held later this Summer.



