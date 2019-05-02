Margaret W. "Peggy" Thompson, born in Onancock, VA May 25, 1921 and a longtime resident of Annapolis, MD, passed away on April 27, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Philip in 2004. Her marriage to Eugene F. Hart ended in divorce. She is survived by two sons, Eugene F. Hart, Jr., of Denver, CO and Randall P. Hart (Theresa) of Franklin, TN; two grandchildren, Sunny (Chris) Fleming and Levi Casey of Portland, OR; four stepchildren, Philip, Amy, Jane and Anthony Thompson.Peggy was a graduate of Onancock High School and worked in the trade industry in Washington D.C., for many years. Graveside services are currently pending and will be announced when scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Onancock School, 6 College Avenue, Onancock, VA, 23417 (historiconancockschool.org); Cheryl's Rescue Ranch, P.O. Box 8, Gambrills, MD 21054 (cherylsrescueranch.org); or to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, 1815 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403 (aacspca.org).Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 2, 2019