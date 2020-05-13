Margaret Walterhoefer passed away May 6, 2020, she was 93. She was born September 21, 1926 in Owings Mills, MD to George L. Miller and Cecilia A. Croghan and lived in Glen Burnie, Maryland for 63 years. 51 of those years were spent with her late husband, William Walterhoefer. Margaret leaves behind her children: Clifton Walterhoefer; Susan Shoster and her husband, Kenny; Tina Ashton and her husband, Jim; Karen Grimes and her recently deceased husband, Steve; and Paul Walterhoefer and his wife, Shelly. She is also survived by her siblings: James Miller, Robert Miller, and Phyllis Skipper; as well as 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Margaret is also predeceased by her parents, and her siblings: Lorraine Brown, Sydney Miller, Emma Barrett, Carolyn Janicki, George Miller, Edith Rockus, and Barbara Uhler. Margaret was a member of the Church of the Crucifixion and volunteered in the gift shop at Baltimore Washington Medical Center (formerly North Arundel Hospital.) She enjoyed bowling, gardening, shopping, watching sports, going to the casino, spending time with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. A private burial will be held at Maryland Veteran's Cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 13, 2020.