Margaret Mary Wohlgemuth Burroughs of Annapolis passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019. Margaret, known as Peg, was born on February 15, 1928, in Annapolis to the late George Fringer Wohlgemuth and Veronica Ernestine Fitzgerald Wohlgemuth. Her mother was a nurse at the original Annapolis Emergency Hospital, predecessor to Anne Arundel Medical Center, on Franklin Street in Annapolis, and her Aunt Margaret "Marnie" Wohlgemuth was director of nurses and superintendent at the hospital. Peg was raised in Washington, D.C. and New York City, where her father, an Army colonel, worked for the War Department and Columbia University. She spent her summers at her parent's cottage on Bembe Beach in Annapolis. Peg attended St. Anne's Elementary School and Immaculata Preparatory School in Washington, DC and graduated from Notre Dame College in Baltimore with a degree in art. After graduation, Peg worked as a first grade teacher in Baltimore, and then moved to Washington and joined the Army Special Services. Her career with ASS took her to Germany and other countries in Europe. After several years abroad, she returned to Washington and worked in recruitment for the ASS, and then joined VISTA – Volunteers in Service to America-- under President Lyndon B. Johnson's Office of Economic Opportunity, as director of college recruitment. In 1971, Peg married the late Henry "Hank" Dashiel Burroughs, Jr., an award winning Associated Press photographer. After their retirement, Peg and Hank settled full time into their home in West River, Maryland, and continued their love of the arts, Hank through photography and Peg through oil painting, and travel, with trips to China, Egypt, and Europe. They continued to attend AP events, including lectures and dinners at the National Press Club and national presidential conventions. Avid sailors, they enjoyed countless cruises and adventures on their magnificent 30 foot Cheoy Lee, the Carina. Twice they cruised the inland waterways to Bermuda and the Florida coast, and, in a freak Labor Day storm, survived the harrowing sinking of Carina off Greenbury Point, from which they were rescued and their boat later salvaged. In 2007, Peg published "Close-Ups in History", a biography and pictorial collection of her late husband's career as an Associated Press photographer, beginning in post-war Germany and France and continuing as a White House photographer during the presidencies of Harry S. Truman through Gerald Ford. Peg moved to the Baywoods of Annapolis, just down the beach from her family's cottage, as one of its inaugural residents. At Baywoods, she served on the Board of Directors of the Residents Association and as chairman of the Activities and Arts Committee. She coordinated an oyster restoration project in conjunction with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on the Baywoods pier, led a group of intrepid residents for regular swims in the Chesapeake, and organized full moon soirees on the putting green. In addition to her contributions to Baywoods, Peg was an active community volunteer in Anne Arundel County, particularly interested in environmental and historical projects. She served on the Board of Directors at Historic Londowntown and Gardens, including serving as Chairman of the 300th Anniversary Celebration of Londontown. She was president of the Chesapeake Environmental Protection Association, president of the Maryland Chapter of Save our Streams, and a member of the Jabez Branch Study Group, the Shady Side Rural Heritage Society, the West River Federation and the South County Creeks Commission. She also served as president of the Owensville Medical Center Board and volunteered in the Head Start reading program for elementary school students. Peg was a former member of our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, in West River, where she will be buried beside her husband, and the West River Sailing Club. Peg is survived by two brothers and their wives, George and Honora Wohlgemuth of Annapolis and Bill and Pat Wohlgemuth of West Chester, Pennsylvania, 13 nieces and nephews and 26 great and great great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a brother and his wife, Tom and Anne Wohlgemuth. A funeral mass will be held at St. John Neumann Church, 620 Bestgate Road, Annapolis on Thursday, August 8 at 10:30 am, with a reception immediately following in Seelos Hall at St. John Neumann. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Henry D. Burroughs Memorial Fund at Anne Arundel Community College, 101 College Parkway, Arnold Maryland 21012-1895.

