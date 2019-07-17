Margarita E. Moran, 78, a 43 year resident of Pasadena, MD, died on July 14, 2019 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena. Mrs. Moran was born on April 5, 1941 in Baltimore, MD to the late Roe Ritt and Oda Bradley. She was a homemaker and a member of Magothy United Methodist Church. In her spare time, Margarita enjoyed collecting butterflies, playing bingo, doing crossword puzzles, and reading mystery novels. She also enjoyed cruises, having taken over 20 throughout various parts of the world. Most importantly, she loved spoiling her grandkids. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moran is preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Skiratko and brother, Roe Ritt, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, William "Bill" Moran; daughters, Ruth Baber (Aubrey) of Hanover and Diana Walton of Pasadena; 5 grandchildren, Stephanie Baber and Aubrey Baber, III, William and David Skiratko, and Ian Walton; and many extended family members. Friends may call on Wednesday, July 17 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will take place on Thursday, July 18 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Magothy United Methodist Church, 3703 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122.

