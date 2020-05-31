Margherita Hoehne
Margherita Hoehne, 88, passed away on 21 May 2020 after a two and a half year struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born and raised in Naples, Italy and is survived by her husband Henning of the home address and son Giovanni Benson and family of San Diego CA., and daughter Lorraine Spencer and family off Baltimore, MD, and daughter Kathleen Justice of Arnold, MD. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother whose hobbies included gardening, cooking and professional bingo. Burial will be private due to COVID-19 at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake 80 Richie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 31, 2020.
