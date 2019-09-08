Margot J. Hamill, a longtime resident of Annapolis, MD, and longtime active member at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, died Sept. 1, at Bay Woods Retirement Community. She was 89. Born in Youngstown, OH, to H. Alma Arends and The Rev. John Taylor Henry, Ms. Hamill spent her early life in Michigan, graduating from high school in Kalamazoo and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Michigan. She married Dr. Peter VV Hamill and traveled extensively with the US Public Health Service, settling in Annapolis in 1959. She died surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Hamill is survived by children January Hamill (Mark Gatza), Hannah "Liza" Hamill, Northmore W "Bill" Hamill (Linda McCauley), 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and other beloved family. She was preceded in death by Dr. Hamill and their son Peter. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Anne's Episcopal Church (stannnes-annapolis.org) or Caritas Society of St. John's College (https://www.sjc.edu/friends/caritas-society). A memorial service will be at St. Anne's Church, Annapolis, Saturday November 2 at 2 pm, followed by a reception from 3-5 pm at the Parish Hall on Duke of Gloucester Street. For full obituary please go to www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019