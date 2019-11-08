Marguerite Ardis Brown, 75, of Arnold, passed away on November 3, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Carter and Lucyle Dewey on April 16, 1944, in Minnesota. She attended school at Hopkins High School (outside Minneapolis) and Kalamazoo (Michigan) College. She had an active career working in the fields of university financial development, advertising, retail sales, and finally worked as church secretary/pastor's assistant at three different United Methodist Churches, before retiring in 2012. While working and raising two children, Margy gave endless hours of volunteer labor to her church, Children's Theater of Annapolis, Annapolis Summer Garden Theater and the homeowners association of the development where she lived starting in 1998, and continuing until her death. Marguerite is survived by her loving husband of 11 years, Rev. Kenneth E. Brown, whom she met while they were working together at Severna Park United Methodist Church. She is also survived by her children, Benjamin C. Lambert and Anne Lucyle Doyle, as well as her sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Richard Blenkush, two nephews, and four grandnieces/nephews, a sister-in-law, Janice Gordon, three stepsons and two step-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m., at Severna Park United Methodist Church, 731 Benfield Road, Severna Park, MD, 21146. If you would like to honor Margy with a donation, please make your check to The United Methodist Committee on Relief, and forward to Severna Park United Methodist Church (see address above). Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019