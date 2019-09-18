Maria Dowling Webb of Hull, MA, formerly of Arnold, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 10th at the age of 66. Loving daughter of the late William F. Dowling, Jr. and Elizabeth von Wellsheim Dowling. Devoted mother of Matthew Webb of Milton, MA, the late Michael Timothy Webb, and Amanda Hund of CA. Cherished grandmother of Dominic, Noah, and Franklin. Dear sister of William F. Dowling, III of Cranberry Isles, ME, Patrick Dowling of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Anne Grulich of Aztec, NM, Margaret Wells of Tampa, FL, and the late Elizabeth Ness, and Gretchen and Timothy Dowling. Maria retired after 30 years as Paralegal Case Manager with the law firm of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in Washington, DC. In her retirement she enjoyed teaching, caring for the elderly, as well as caring for her grandsons, spending time with her new Hull friends, and walking Nantasket Beach. Funeral Service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, MA on Saturday, September 21st at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the South Shore Chapter of Compassionate Friends, 20 Fearing Rd., Hingham, MA 02043 or Friends of the Hull Public Library, P.O. Box 894, Hull, MA 02045. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton, MA (617) 696-4200
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019