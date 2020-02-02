Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Faux. View Sign Service Information St Bernadette Church 801 Stevenson Rd Severn, MD 21144 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Bernadette's Catholic Church Severn , MD View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services St. Bernadette's Catholic Church - Hall Severn , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Faux (nee Hinderberger), age 87, of Odenton passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's on Monday, January 20, 2020. Maria was born on September 16, 1932 in Eschenbache Germany to Alfons and Barbara Hinderberger. She was preceded in death by her Parents and 5 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, Jerome P. Faux, and 6 children: Philip (his wife Debra), Audrey (her companion James), George (his wife Betty), Randolph (his wife Cynthia), Norman (his wife Maria) and Susanne (her husband Robert); 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Maria came to the United States in 1953 with her husband, who was returning from serving overseas. They settled in Fort Meade, then moved to Odenton and Crownsville, settling back in Odenton in their later years. She enjoyed painting, decorating, gardening, traveling and working on stain glass projects with her husband. She was a longtime member of the German Wives Club of Fort Meade. Maria was also a Realtor for Anne Arundel County for almost 20 years. A memorial service will be held at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church in Severn, on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at 11:00 am. A light reception will follow in the church hall. Internment at the Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville Maryland will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake ( www.hospicechesapeake.org ) in Maria's memory. Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

