Maria Hahn
1934 - 2020
Maria Hahn passed away peacefully on 21 June 2020. A 51-year resident of Maryland, she was born in 1934 in St. Louis MO to William Leopold, a career brewery worker for Anheuser-Busch, and Frances Leopold, an immigrant from Partinico Italy. Maria balanced parenthood and career, working over 35 years in both the private sector as well as civil service as a paralegal with the Internal Revenue Service and Department of Justice. She is preceded in death by her first husband John Nicholson. She is survived by her second husband William Hahn to whom she was married for 35 years, her four children Jack Nicholson, Lisa (Nicholson) Manning, Tim Nicholson, and Greg Nicholson, as well as twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A private service is planned.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Lisa and family. Sorry for your loss.
Beverly Smetana
Friend
