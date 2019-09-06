Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Maher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

For 76 years, 35 weeks and two days, this world was a brighter, more beautiful and compassionate place because Maria Maher was in it. Her passing in the early hours of August 31 from complications related to treatment for leukemia marked the end of her physical presence among us, but her beautiful spirit and extraordinary contributions to this world will live on forever. Maria was, in a word, unforgettable. Anyone lucky enough to know her or meet her felt that way. Her talent and creativity knew no bounds. She was an artist and a designer, she led charitable nonprofits and raised funds for worthy causes, she inspired people to volunteer in their communities, she empowered women, brought order to chaos, saw solutions where others saw only problems and did it all tirelessly. Maria was born on Christmas Day 1942, in Great Neck, New York to Helen and John Castellano. Her father immigrated to the United States from Positano, Italy in 1921 and her mother, Helen (nee Marciano), was born on Mulberry Street in Little Italy to immigrants also from Positano. She fell for the man who would become her husband, John Maher, when she was only 14 – but her strict Italian father made them wait two more years before he agreed to let them date. They married when she was just 19 and he was 21, and spent their honeymoon driving across the country to California, following Route 66 and stopping for pictures at the Grand Canyon. Over 57 years of marriage, Maria and John lived in many places, including Springfield, Illinois, where their first two daughters, Heather and Robin, were born; Minneapolis, Minnesota, where their third daughter, Kathleen, was born; and Wausau, Wisconsin, where Maria found her calling as a nonprofit leader – she became executive director of the Marathon County Volunteer Center and was awarded the key to the city. When John's career took them to Davenport, Iowa, Maria became director of emergency services at the United Way and created the first coordinated help line for people in need, InfoLink. A move to Chicago saw her becoming regional director for the National Osteoporosis Foundation, and then joining the American Medical Association, where she rose to become chief of staff and a vice president. In 2014, Maria and John fulfilled a longtime dream of moving to Annapolis, Maryland to live near their daughters and families. She loved being a member of the

For 76 years, 35 weeks and two days, this world was a brighter, more beautiful and compassionate place because Maria Maher was in it. Her passing in the early hours of August 31 from complications related to treatment for leukemia marked the end of her physical presence among us, but her beautiful spirit and extraordinary contributions to this world will live on forever. Maria was, in a word, unforgettable. Anyone lucky enough to know her or meet her felt that way. Her talent and creativity knew no bounds. She was an artist and a designer, she led charitable nonprofits and raised funds for worthy causes, she inspired people to volunteer in their communities, she empowered women, brought order to chaos, saw solutions where others saw only problems and did it all tirelessly. Maria was born on Christmas Day 1942, in Great Neck, New York to Helen and John Castellano. Her father immigrated to the United States from Positano, Italy in 1921 and her mother, Helen (nee Marciano), was born on Mulberry Street in Little Italy to immigrants also from Positano. She fell for the man who would become her husband, John Maher, when she was only 14 – but her strict Italian father made them wait two more years before he agreed to let them date. They married when she was just 19 and he was 21, and spent their honeymoon driving across the country to California, following Route 66 and stopping for pictures at the Grand Canyon. Over 57 years of marriage, Maria and John lived in many places, including Springfield, Illinois, where their first two daughters, Heather and Robin, were born; Minneapolis, Minnesota, where their third daughter, Kathleen, was born; and Wausau, Wisconsin, where Maria found her calling as a nonprofit leader – she became executive director of the Marathon County Volunteer Center and was awarded the key to the city. When John's career took them to Davenport, Iowa, Maria became director of emergency services at the United Way and created the first coordinated help line for people in need, InfoLink. A move to Chicago saw her becoming regional director for the National Osteoporosis Foundation, and then joining the American Medical Association, where she rose to become chief of staff and a vice president. In 2014, Maria and John fulfilled a longtime dream of moving to Annapolis, Maryland to live near their daughters and families. She loved being a member of the Rotary Club of Annapolis, where she found deep friendships and satisfaction continuing to do what she loved best, which was helping others. Maria never just wished or wondered how she could help, she just did it without asking. She never saw someone in need without trying to make the situation better. She was the kind of person who stopped her car to offer a ride to someone walking in a snowstorm or the rain, who bought cold water for a homeless person on a hot day, who organized collections for food banks and gathered supplies for women in domestic abuse shelters. She always put the comfort of those around her above her own. For all these reasons and so many more, Maria was deeply loved by all who knew her, She never felt deserving, but in fact it was us who didn't deserve her. She is survived by her beloved husband, John, her daughters Robin, Heather and Kathleen and their husbands, David, Frantisek and Lyle and grandson, John, as well as her brother John Castellano, sister Ann and brother-in-law Xavier Buffone. Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close