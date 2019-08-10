Maria Niemiera (née Janike) age 92, a long time resident of Riviera Beach, passed away on August 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Melvin A. Niemiera for 61 years. She was born in Bamburg, Germany on September 06, 1926 to the late Albert and Anna Janike. In 1952, she moved to Baltimore. She worked as a machine operating seamstress until her retirement. She was a long time member of St. Jane Frances Church Along with her parents, Maria is preceded in death by her beloved cousin Anna Tomaszewski and other relatives in both Germany and Baltimore. She is survived by many family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Jane Frances Church, 8499 Virginia Ave., Riviera Beach, Md. on Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Interment private. Those who wish may contribute to the 1850 York Rd. Suite D, Timonium, Md. 21093
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019