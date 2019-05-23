Marian L. Forma, 79, of Bowie passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 18, 2019 with her husband of 59 years, William C. Forma, resting beside her. Marian was a Master Educator with a passion for elementary science and reading. She taught at High Bridge Elementary, Bowie, and Rogers Heights Elementary, Bladensburg. In her early retirement from education, she volunteered at Whitehall Elementary, Bowie. Marian was recognized for her commitment to education as a finalist for the Maryland Teacher of the Year / Excellence in Education program. With a kind and generous heart, Marian enjoyed spending time with friends and neighbors as well as remembering others through donations to her favorite non-profits. Over the decades, she enjoyed gatherings at their Bethany Beach house. She grew up in Hornell, NY as the only child to Evelyn and Felix Benzoni. She met her husband while attending Syracuse University. Together they raised 3 children and extended their desire for higher education by supporting multiple generations' college experiences. After enduring Parkinson's for nearly 25 years, Marian is survived by her husband and children: Mark Forma (Amy), Peter Forma (Sunny), and Lisa Long (Tony) as well as her grandchildren William, Ava, Anya, and Hugh. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy., (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD. A funeral mass will be at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, feel welcome to honor Marian's memory with a donation to either The United States Olympic Committee at www.teamusafund.org or Parkinson's Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232 www.parkinsonhope.org. Published in The Capital Gazette on May 23, 2019