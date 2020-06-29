Marie C. Bougourd, 82, of Littlestown, died Saturday, June 27, at Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of Daniel E. Bougourd for 66 years. Born Oct 22, 1937 in Baltimore City, Marie was the daughter of the late James Joseph and Margaret Marie Crovo. She was a homemaker. Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters: Carol L. Anderson and Michael, Margaret Marie Bougourd, Virginia Marie Taylor and Rick; her three sons: Patrick Joseph Bougourd and Julia, Daniel E. Bougourd, Jr., and John A. Bougourd and Robin; her ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Joseph Crovo. Marie was predeceased by her sister and her four brothers. She was an avid reader and loved playing Bingo. Funeral Service is Wednesday, July 1, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with the Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating. Viewing is Wednesday 10-11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.