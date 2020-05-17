Marie Baxter Cook of Chantilly, VA, formerly of Severn, MD, passed away at the Inova Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, VA. She was 71 years old. Born in Schenectady, NY on October 16, 1948, Mrs. Cook was the daughter of the late Eugene Wemple Baxter and Emily Ross Baxter. She had been employed as a secretary for the Anne Arundel County school system and Hein Bros., in Glen Burnie. She had been a civic activist for the community and instrumental in the renovation and renaming of Frank Hebron-Harmon Elementary School in Hanover. She was also the former President of the Provinces Civic Association for 19 years. Mrs. Cook is survived by her husband, Colin H. Cook of Chantilly; a daughter, Jennifer B. Paesch (Fred) of Ridgely, MD; two sons, Rev. Father John Cook (Tamara) of Ruther Glen, VA and John Matthew Klipsch of Pasadena, MD; three sisters: Emily Weigel (Richard) of Havelock, NC, Sarah Richert (Gary) of Zephyr Cove, NV, and Ellen Eckiss (Wayne) of Corpus Christi, TX; and five grandchildren: Nicholas Cook, Cheyanne Cook, Donovan Beck, Jessica Paesch, and Trevor Paesch. The memorial services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, www.ConquerCancer (1 (800) 227-2345), or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation www.cff.org (1 (800) 344-4823), or to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org (1 (800) 342-2383).
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 17, 2020.