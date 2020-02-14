|
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
St. James' Episcopal Church
5757 Solomans Island Road
Interment
Lakemont Memorial Gardens,
Marie Grace Merton-Ciarochi, age 73, passed away peacefully with her family at her side after a long battle with cancer on February 10, 2020. Marie was born May 28, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY and lived most of her life in Edgewater since 1969. She studied at the Institute of Inner Healing. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Florence Gargiulo. Marie spent her life very active in her community, civil rights, social justice, Christian spiritual healing, and church. She loved camping, gardening, birding (Cornell University Lab of Ornithology), and was always there to pray for anyone and everyone. She had a gift of always touching people's lives in a positive way. She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Albert Ciarochi of Edgewater, MD; her children Christopher Merton and his wife Kimberly of Pasadena, MD, Matthew Merton and fiancé Debra Brown of Stevensville, MD, and Kathryn Merton of Edgewater, MD from her first marriage, the late husband Bernard (Bernie) Merton. Grandchildren Jayme Cover, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Jakob, Nikkole, and Darek Merton. Great grandchildren Kinsley, Brody, Layla Wyatt, and Cali Bartlett. Her brother Anthony (Tony) Gargiulo and his wife Claire and their children, the late Joanne Gargiulo, and Jennifer Saltzman and her husband Steven. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at the Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 905 Galesville Road, Galesville, MD 20765. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1:00PM at St. James' Episcopal Church, 5757 Solomans Island Road, Lothian, MD 20711 with interment to follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD 21035. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to METAvivor Research and Support, Inc. 1783 Forest Drive #184, Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
