Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Kreiner. View Sign

Marie Kreiner, 76, God called her home March 27, 2019. Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4:00-6:00 PM at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel, with a Prayer Service at 5:30 P.M. officiated by Deacon Tim Ritchey.Marie was born February 26, 1943 to the late Allen Winfield Garber and Hilda Long Garber in Creagerstown, Maryland. In 1961 she graduated from Glen Burnie High School in Maryland. Marie met her husband, Frank, in 1959 and married in 1962. They began their family with two sons in Maryland before moving to Kernersville, North Carolina in 1986. Marie's passions included bowling and working on crafts. But loving and supporting her family and friends brought her the most joy. Never one to miss a "just checking-in" phone call, Marie made sure that all knew they were regularly in her thoughts, and that their health and well-being mattered so much to her. Those calls will be missed by all who loved her. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her identical twin sister, Maxine Scardina.Survivors include her husband of nearly 57 years, Frank Kreiner; sons, Tony Kreiner and Dawn, and Chris Kreiner and Mikki; grandchildren; Derek Kreiner, Dominic Kreiner, and Alexa Kreiner; brother, Elwood Garber and Frances, and many extended family and friends.A Celebration of her Life will take place in Maryland at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of your choice. Family and Friends can sign, and view the guestbook at

Marie Kreiner, 76, God called her home March 27, 2019. Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4:00-6:00 PM at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel, with a Prayer Service at 5:30 P.M. officiated by Deacon Tim Ritchey.Marie was born February 26, 1943 to the late Allen Winfield Garber and Hilda Long Garber in Creagerstown, Maryland. In 1961 she graduated from Glen Burnie High School in Maryland. Marie met her husband, Frank, in 1959 and married in 1962. They began their family with two sons in Maryland before moving to Kernersville, North Carolina in 1986. Marie's passions included bowling and working on crafts. But loving and supporting her family and friends brought her the most joy. Never one to miss a "just checking-in" phone call, Marie made sure that all knew they were regularly in her thoughts, and that their health and well-being mattered so much to her. Those calls will be missed by all who loved her. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her identical twin sister, Maxine Scardina.Survivors include her husband of nearly 57 years, Frank Kreiner; sons, Tony Kreiner and Dawn, and Chris Kreiner and Mikki; grandchildren; Derek Kreiner, Dominic Kreiner, and Alexa Kreiner; brother, Elwood Garber and Frances, and many extended family and friends.A Celebration of her Life will take place in Maryland at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of your choice. Family and Friends can sign, and view the guestbook at Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close