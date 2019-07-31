Marie R. Morrison, 77, of Selbyville, DE, passed on July 28, 2019. Loving wife of 58 years to John R. Morrison, caring mother to Melissa Marie Cesky (Tom) of Severna Park, John Patrick Morrison (Kelly) of Millersville, Amanda Anne Morrison of Edgewater, Kerry Kathleen Morrison (Dan Kane) of Crownsville, Maureen Elizabeth Bronk (Peter) of Arnold, and Megan Alane Morrison of Severn; sister to James B. Kline (Del) of Derwood, Eugene S. Kline (Jeanie) of East Potomac, Leo J. Rossiter (Beth) of West Fenwick Island, DE, and George E. Rossiter of Annapolis; adoring grandmother to 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her Parents, Joseph L. and Avis Rossiter. Visitation on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home and Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10am at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Hwy in Severna Park. Burial to follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 31, 2019