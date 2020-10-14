1/1
Marie Paul
1927 - 2020
Marie V. Paul, 93, a life-long resident of Glen Burnie passed away on October 6, 2020. Marie was born and raised in Severn, MD in 1927 to the late Bessie and William Wheeler Jr. She attended Richard Henry Lee and Glen Burnie High School, and graduated Class of 1945. Once she married, she traveled with her husband while he was in the Navy. Marie went on to work for 15 years at Hochschild Kohn. Marie was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Ferndale Club. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, making candy, playing BINGO, visits to the casino, taking bus trips, and mostly spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Russell A. Paul; her daughter, Diana Paul; and her sister Shirley. She is survived by her children, William Paul (Patrick Crouse), Darlene Cholewa, and Yvonne Feuerherd (Wayne Sr.); grandchildren, Wayne Feuerherd Jr. (Katie), Russell Cholewa, Christina Shupe (John), and Stacey Ward (Tim); great-grandchildren, John, Benjamin, Justin, Charles, Abigail, Isabella, and Madison, and her brothers, Bernard and Ray. The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie, on Friday October 16th from 10AM-12PM. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 D Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
October 11, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 11, 2020
My condolences go out to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
October 11, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
