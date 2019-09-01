Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-897-4852 Memorial service 10:00 AM Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marie York (71) passed away on August 27th surrounded by her loving family. Born in Dover, NH to John and Alice York. At the age of four, Marie's family moved to CT. She attended St. Bernard's High School and worked at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, eventually moving to Annapolis, MD. Marie earned her BS degree from Salisbury University and began her 25 year career as a Professor teaching Respiratory Therapy at Prince George Community College. Upon retirement, Marie found a new passion for photography. She enjoyed taking photos of the Chesapeake Bay wildlife for which she won numerous awards, some at the professional level. Her photography travels expanded from the Maryland region, East Coast and to Cuba. Marie enjoyed most being with her many friends and family. She was a wonderful sister, auntie and t'auntie to her little great nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Robbie. She is survived by her sister Sandy Ball, husband Bob, her niece Angela Jaber, husband Rob and their children, Zachary, Addison and Cassidy and many cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 10:00 am at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD.

Marie York (71) passed away on August 27th surrounded by her loving family. Born in Dover, NH to John and Alice York. At the age of four, Marie's family moved to CT. She attended St. Bernard's High School and worked at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, eventually moving to Annapolis, MD. Marie earned her BS degree from Salisbury University and began her 25 year career as a Professor teaching Respiratory Therapy at Prince George Community College. Upon retirement, Marie found a new passion for photography. She enjoyed taking photos of the Chesapeake Bay wildlife for which she won numerous awards, some at the professional level. Her photography travels expanded from the Maryland region, East Coast and to Cuba. Marie enjoyed most being with her many friends and family. She was a wonderful sister, auntie and t'auntie to her little great nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Robbie. She is survived by her sister Sandy Ball, husband Bob, her niece Angela Jaber, husband Rob and their children, Zachary, Addison and Cassidy and many cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 10:00 am at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD. Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019

