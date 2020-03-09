Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Abercrombie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Bruette Abercrombie (Lynn) passed away peacefully in her sleep March 5, 2020, surrounded by her family in her home in Shady Side MD. She was born in Marine-on-St Croix, MN March 19. 1930 to Harold and Agnes Bruette. She graduated Stillwater High School, attended Macalester College in St Paul, MN 1951-52 majoring in photography and journalism and then a freelance photographer for Twin City papers, Pioneer Press and Star Tribune. She married her high school sweetheart, Thomas J Abercrombie in 1952, started a family, moving numerous places before settling in the Washington DC area. Lynn lead an amazing life: her work began appearing in National Geographic Magazine articles on Egypt (1975), Western Tibet (1978), The Sultanate of Oman (1981). On a six month journey across Arabia(1985) tracing ancient frankincense routes, she illustrated the adventure which included the cover of NG for June. She traveled into Saudi Arabia's Empty Quarter to find the Wabar Meteorite (1966). Beside numerous images published in NG books, Time-Life, Aramco World, Encyclopedia Britannica. Her book, Traveling the World for National Geographic, came out in 2010. She is survived by her children, Mari and Bruce, grandchildren Laura and Isaac, sister, Audrey, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Jon, her brother Harlan Bruette and her husband Tom . A memorial service will be held later in the spring.

