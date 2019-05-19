Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Beachley. View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 408 S Liberty Street Centreville , MD 21617 (410)-758-1151 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Welsch Beachley went to be with her Lord on May 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on August 6, 1945 to Dorothy and John Welsch in Baltimore, MD. On December 26, 1966, she married the love of her life, Frank Beachley and their fairy tale love story began. Over the course of their marriage, they would move a minimum of ten times, adding to a broad circle of friends who became more like family, and creating a lifetime of treasured memories. Marilyn spent her career as a caring and creative teacher, inspiring young minds to love learning and to work hard. She was a teacher, friend, sun-worshipper and beach bum, but her most popular title was Merl. Started by her son-in-law and daughter-in-law, picked up by other friends and then most importantly by her grandsons, the term of endearment was as special as she was. Although Merl had many friends and many hobbies, she lived for her grandsons and time spent with them. She attended every game, every ceremony, and every special occasion. Every moment she could share with them, she would, her beautiful blue eyes beaming with pride. She was so proud of the young men they have become; her loving guidance will continue as an influence throughout their lives. She was loved by many and freely gave that love back to everyone around her. That is a life well lived. She is survived by her son John Beachley (Kathleen), daughter Stacie McGinnes (Craig), grandsons Quinn, Liam, Jack and Matthew, brother Jim Welsch (Anita), niece JoAnn Huber, nephew Jimmy Welsch, and brother-in-law Mark Malphrus. She is preceded in death by her beloved, Frank, her mother and father, sister-in-law Janet and precious granddaughter, Molly. Friends and family will celebrate her remarkable life on Wednesday, May 22 at Centreville United Methodist Church in Centreville, MD. Visitation at 9:30am with service beginning at 11:00am followed by internment at Broad Creek Cemetery. Like her eyes, her favorite color was blue; please feel free to wear blue instead of black if you attend her service. Compass Regional Hospice cared for her so well in her final weeks and we request you make a donation to them in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at

Marilyn Welsch Beachley went to be with her Lord on May 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on August 6, 1945 to Dorothy and John Welsch in Baltimore, MD. On December 26, 1966, she married the love of her life, Frank Beachley and their fairy tale love story began. Over the course of their marriage, they would move a minimum of ten times, adding to a broad circle of friends who became more like family, and creating a lifetime of treasured memories. Marilyn spent her career as a caring and creative teacher, inspiring young minds to love learning and to work hard. She was a teacher, friend, sun-worshipper and beach bum, but her most popular title was Merl. Started by her son-in-law and daughter-in-law, picked up by other friends and then most importantly by her grandsons, the term of endearment was as special as she was. Although Merl had many friends and many hobbies, she lived for her grandsons and time spent with them. She attended every game, every ceremony, and every special occasion. Every moment she could share with them, she would, her beautiful blue eyes beaming with pride. She was so proud of the young men they have become; her loving guidance will continue as an influence throughout their lives. She was loved by many and freely gave that love back to everyone around her. That is a life well lived. She is survived by her son John Beachley (Kathleen), daughter Stacie McGinnes (Craig), grandsons Quinn, Liam, Jack and Matthew, brother Jim Welsch (Anita), niece JoAnn Huber, nephew Jimmy Welsch, and brother-in-law Mark Malphrus. She is preceded in death by her beloved, Frank, her mother and father, sister-in-law Janet and precious granddaughter, Molly. Friends and family will celebrate her remarkable life on Wednesday, May 22 at Centreville United Methodist Church in Centreville, MD. Visitation at 9:30am with service beginning at 11:00am followed by internment at Broad Creek Cemetery. Like her eyes, her favorite color was blue; please feel free to wear blue instead of black if you attend her service. Compass Regional Hospice cared for her so well in her final weeks and we request you make a donation to them in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close