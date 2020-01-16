Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life Davidsonville United Methodist Church 819 W. Central Ave. Davidsonville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Fate of Annapolis, MD. passed peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1943, to the late Jean Brnich and Harold Miller. She was an incredible homemaker, volunteer, business owner, and program manager throughout her life. Marilyn was an active member of Davidsonville United Methodist Church where she was instrumental in helping to organize the annual Strawberry and Peach festivals. She was the Treasurer of Heritage Harbour Community Boutique and one of the main organizers of the Annual Heritage Harbour Holiday Bazaar. Her volunteering over the years included the United Methodist Women, Annapolis Area Christian School uniform exchange and original bookstore, Davidsonville Elementary, and South River High School. She also volunteered at Riva Trace Baptist Church in different ministries and Bay Area Community Church as a financial coach. Marilyn's mission in her life was to help anyone in need and to make people feel accepted. Her hobbies included making and selling coasters, shopping, and spending time with family and friends. She was married to her best friend and the love of her life, Jim Fate Sr., for 55 years. She was a devoted mother to Jim Fate, Jr. (Michelle) and Jean Edwards (Matt). She was an extremely proud "Grandma" to her 10 grandchildren; Thomas, Natalie, Joseph, Noah, Sophie Joy, Luke, Ruth, Moriah, Joel, and Elijah James. She was a supportive sister to her siblings; Scott, who has proceeded her in death, Dave, Mark (Tina), Jeff, Michael (Paula), Meagan (Frank) and Michele (Edward). A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Davidsonville United Methodist Church, 819 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21035. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davidsonville United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Richie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be made at:

Marilyn Fate of Annapolis, MD. passed peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1943, to the late Jean Brnich and Harold Miller. She was an incredible homemaker, volunteer, business owner, and program manager throughout her life. Marilyn was an active member of Davidsonville United Methodist Church where she was instrumental in helping to organize the annual Strawberry and Peach festivals. She was the Treasurer of Heritage Harbour Community Boutique and one of the main organizers of the Annual Heritage Harbour Holiday Bazaar. Her volunteering over the years included the United Methodist Women, Annapolis Area Christian School uniform exchange and original bookstore, Davidsonville Elementary, and South River High School. She also volunteered at Riva Trace Baptist Church in different ministries and Bay Area Community Church as a financial coach. Marilyn's mission in her life was to help anyone in need and to make people feel accepted. Her hobbies included making and selling coasters, shopping, and spending time with family and friends. She was married to her best friend and the love of her life, Jim Fate Sr., for 55 years. She was a devoted mother to Jim Fate, Jr. (Michelle) and Jean Edwards (Matt). She was an extremely proud "Grandma" to her 10 grandchildren; Thomas, Natalie, Joseph, Noah, Sophie Joy, Luke, Ruth, Moriah, Joel, and Elijah James. She was a supportive sister to her siblings; Scott, who has proceeded her in death, Dave, Mark (Tina), Jeff, Michael (Paula), Meagan (Frank) and Michele (Edward). A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Davidsonville United Methodist Church, 819 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21035. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davidsonville United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Richie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be made at: Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close