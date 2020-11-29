Marilyn G. Marr, of Annapolis, and formerly of Cambridge, MD died on November 25, 2020. She was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on December 12, 1930 to the late George G. and Mary B. Green. In 1942 she moved to Cambridge, MD. She graduated from Cambridge High School. In 1962 she moved to Annapolis where she worked for the C&P Telephone Company. Later she worked for the Comptroller of the Treasury, Income Tax Division where she retired in 1991. Marilyn enjoyed cocktail parties, entertaining, being by pools and beaches, and spending winters in Florida aboard "Serenity". She was preceded in death by three husbands, Howeth M. Mills, F. Robert Davern, Captain Robert I. Marr, and one grandchild. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Porter, her niece Pamela L. Porter-Smith, three step-daughters; Janis Davern, Victoria Glose and Suzanne House, and three step-sons; Paul Davern, Edward L. Marr, and Robert I. Marr, Jr., one great-nephew, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. At her request, there will be no services and burial is private.



