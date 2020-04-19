With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Mario Repole, loving and devoted Husband, Father, Papa, Brother and friend to all whose lives he touched on April 15th, 2020. Born in Rapone, Italy to the late Vito and Maria Repole, he came to the US in 1963 and 13 years later, along with his brothers, started the well known "Three Brothers Italian Restaurants, where he could always be found. Mario was very involved with the community whether it was providing food for local organizations or sponsoring local teams. In addition to his parents, he is reunited with his loving brother, Michael. Mario is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years Patrica; two children, Alyssa (Steve ) and Mario; four grandchildren, Rylee, Peighton, Makayla, and Stevie; a brother, Peter (Laurie); two nephews, Ravi and Gregg; five nieces, Sandy, Melissa, Sydney, Madison and Sophia; and friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. A tremendous and heartfelt thanks go to the truly exceptional doctors and nurses who provided much more than medical care for Mario, but also a compassionate environment for the last 16 months. A special thanks to Dr. Patrick Mille and Nurse Michelle Lasota at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Friends and family will be able to celebrate his life at a later date to be announced. Memorial donations can be made in Mario's name to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or online at https://www.lustgarten.org/donate/ An online guestbook is available at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020