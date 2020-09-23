Marion Claudette Anthony passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy hospital stay on September 20, 2020. Devoted wife of Earl T. Anthony, Sr; beloved mother of Earl T. Anthony, Jr. (Caren), Edward T. Anthony (Tina), Mark W. Anthony (Annette), Walter D. Anthony (Karen) and Michael W. Anthony (Sarah); loving grandmother of Lauren, Christopher, Anthony, Ashley, Laura, Jonathan and Nathaniel; dear great-grandmother of Mikayla, Corbin, Peyton, Skylar and Evan; dear sister of Frederick Hodgson. Marion was predeceased by her parents Frederick and Gladys Hodgson and her siblings Helen Lucas, William Hodgson and Shirley Gray. Marion was born on September 16, 1939 in South Baltimore where she was raised. She met Earl, the love of her life, at the Riverside Park pool when she was 15, and he was 17. They married in 1956 and recently shared their birthdays and their 64th wedding anniversary. She was a nature lover who also enjoyed reading, puzzle books, doll collecting and baking. She enjoyed numerous infamous road trips with extended family that took her to Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and The White House. The stories of these trips lasted long after they were over. What she loved most was being a daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother especially to the babies and the four legged family members. When the time came she also cared for both of their mothers in her home. She spent more than 40 years camping with her family and summers on the boards in Ocean City, Maryland with a large number of family members often occupying all of the floor space. She especially cherished those times when her five sons and their families were over for celebrations when she would make her "world" famous crab soup and watch the youngest among them learn the art of eating steamed crabs. Although she endured a number of health challenges throughout her life, she persevered through them all with unyielding strength and love for others. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Thursday September 24, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Friday September 25, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. If you so desire please consider a donation in the name of Marion C. Anthony to Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, Maryland 21122 or the American Heart Association
217 E. Redwood Street # 1100 Baltimore, Maryland 21201.