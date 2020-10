Passed away October 3, 2020 in Bay City, Michigan at the age of 97. Born in Mt. Carmel, PA, on February 2, 1923, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Barnes) Wilkinson and stepmother Margaret Wilkinson. She was the wife of the late Warren R. Chase who died in 2008 after 62 wonderful years, almost 30 of which were enjoyed in Bowie, MD. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



