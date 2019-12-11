Marion Elizabeth (Bach) Grauling, passed away on December 7, 2019. A life-long Maryland resident, where she spent the majority of her 89 years. Marion was born on April 10, 1930, in Glen Burnie. She graduated from Glen Burnie High School with her sweetheart, John and was married in 1948. That union lasted 63 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Grauling, III and her sister, Melvina Dicus. Marion is survived by her three daughters, Debra Grauling Rundle, of Pikesville, MD; Pamela E. Briehl (Rev. Mark S.) of Elkton, VA and Cheryl M. Brown (James) of Severn, MD; her grandchildren, David Jon Rundle, Micah John Briehl, James Daniel Rundle, Timothy Stephen Briehl, MegAnne Renee Brown and Lauren Colleen Brown. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Thursday, Dec. 12th from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 13th at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 515 Academy Ave., Owings Mills, MD 21117. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019