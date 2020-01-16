Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Hopkins. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Saint Mary's Catholic Church 109 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis , MD View Map Graveside service 12:00 PM Saint Mary's Cemetery West Street Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Jarmila Hopkins of Annapolis died January 14, 2020. She was born May 2, 1926 in Annapolis, Maryland to the late Michael and Mary Lizal Mrlik, both natives of Malenovice, the Czech Republic. She graduated from Annapolis High School in 1942 and attended the University of Maryland where she majored in Spanish. Prior to her marriage she worked for the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company. For many years she worked for the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections and as a seasonal employee of the State Comptrollers' Office during income tax season. In her teenage years Mrs. Hopkins, an accomplished pianist, recorded a waltz, entitled Woodland Whispers composed by Adolph Torovsky, a former USNA Band Leader. She was accompanied by her father, who had a 37-year career with the USNA band, on the flute and by her brother Michael on the violin. She was an avid reader, and cross stitcher and enjoyed attending Navy football and basketball games with her husband who had retired from the Capital as sports editor. She was a fan of the Baltimore Orioles and of the Baltimore Ravens. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Michael Joseph Mrlik, her husband of 49 years, former Annapolis Mayor Alfred A. Hopkins, one son, Alfred Michael Hopkins, one daughter, Maureen Anne Hopkins and one granddaughter Jennifer Lynn Hopkins. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Hopkins (Eric Deuschle) and Kathleen Hopkins of Annapolis and one son Mark (Laura) Hopkins of Baltimore, two grandsons Norman Doug (Lacey) Sears, Jr. of Sunderland and Michael Hopkins of Edgewater, two granddaughters Crystal Sears of Arnold and Myah Fisher-Hopkins of Baltimore. Also surviving are eleven great- grandchildren Kurtis, Dylan and Kyle Morton of Annapolis, Caitlyn Sears of Davidsonville, Nicholas Wilkinson, Jayde, Bryson and Jackson Sears of Sunderland and Gerard, Isaiah and Nadya Green of Arnold. Friends and family may call at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, Maryland 21401 on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, Maryland 21401 on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Graveside Service to follow at 12:00 PM at Saint Mary's Cemetery, West Street, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. An online guest book is available at

