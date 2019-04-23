Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion June Feuillet. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Dawson, Md. January 19, 1935, Marion June Feuillet, age 84, died peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, in her Clearville, Pa. home. She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Theresa Deremer. She was married to the late Edward Cope, Sr. from 1951 to 1989, and they had resided in both Cumberland, Md. and Annapolis Md. She married her second husband, Guy Feuillet in 1991, happily residing with him in Clearville, Pa., where she spent her time volunteering at St. Peter Catholic Church, in Hancock, Md., spending time with her family, as well as gardening, crocheting, baking, and traveling. She was rarely seen without her camera and she documented her family's life in more than 90 photo albums. She is now re-united in Heaven with her beautiful daughter, Denise Williams. June is survived by her husband of 28 years, Guy Feuillet; three children, Larry Cope, of Annapolis, Md., Daniel Cope, of Cumberland, Md., and Eddie Cope and his wife, Noelle, of Stevensville, Md.; a son-in-law, Edward Williams, of Annapolis, Md., who was the husband of her deceased daughter, Denise. She is also survived by five step-children, John Pierre Feuillet and his wife, Donna, of Damascus, Md., Michel Feuillet and Nadine Lee, of Hedgesville, W.Va., Jacque Feuillet and his former wife, Lisa Haas, of Clearville, Pa., Claude Feuillet, of Parkville, Md., and Marie Helene Snider and her husband, Michael, of Artemas, Pa.; and her life was filled with the love of 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Grove Funeral Home, 141 West Main Street, Hancock, Md., on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. A Catholic mass to celebrate her life will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 16 East High Street, Hancock, on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Jack Lombardi officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marion's name to the charity dearest to her heart, , 501 Saint Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.